Monday, June 2, 2025
Domestic

15 injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, Jun 02 (APP): Fifteen passengers, including four women, sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in Chak Jhumra police limits.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Monday that a speeding truck hit a parked passenger van near Toll Plaza Chak No.188 Nallaywala. As a result, 15 passengers received injuries. They included Iftikhar (75), Mian Muhammad (70), Munir Hussain (45), Muhammad Rasheed (43), Muhammad Irshad (70), Malkani Khatoon (65), M. Sadiq (53), Imtiaz Hussain (40), M. Naseer (50), Sat Bharai (65), M. Ameer (70), Sakina Bibi (70), M. Farooq (65) and Alam Khatoon (40).
Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and provided first aid in addition to shifting the first five victims to Allied Hospital-I due to their serious condition, he added.
