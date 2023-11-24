15-day campaign to control AIDS in Balochistan begins on Nov 25: Dr. Qambrani

QUETTA, Nov 24 (APP): Provincial AIDS Control Program, Manager, Dr Khalid-ur-Rehman Qambrani on Friday said a 15-day awareness campaign to control AIDS in Balochistan from November 25 till December 10.

He expressed these views while addressing the meeting organized by AIDS Control Program and NET member organizations to finalize the organization of activities related to World AIDS Day this year in the Provincial AIDS Control Program office.

The meeting was attended by Amanullah Kakar Socio Pak, Watan Yar Khilji Asaas PK, Mushtaq Mengal Leader, FPAP and others on behalf of the Provincial AIDS Control Network. On behalf of PACP, Deputy Manager Dr. Dawood Khan Achakzai, Muhammad Khan Zehri, Ashfaq Khan Yasinzai and Abdul Rauf Kiazai participated in the meeting.

The meeting was told that only in Quetta, the number of patients has increased by 250 this year compared to last year which is an alarming situation.

During this campaign, various seminars and awareness sessions will be held, while awareness programs will also be broadcast in different regional languages on radio and TV. A grand event will be held on December 1st on World AIDS Days while other activities will be organized to create awareness among people.

Dr Qambrani said the increase in the epidemic of AIDS is worrying for all of us, the Government of Balochistan should provide resources to the provincial AIDS control program to prevent this epidemic while other donor organizations also came forward to control the increasing cases of AIDS in Balochistan.

Dr Dawood Achakzai said the member organizations of our network at the provincial level have always played an excellent role.

Stopping the epidemic of HIV-AIDS is the responsibility of our institution as well as the duty of scholars, teachers, political parties, public representatives and civil society, he added.