14 killed, 1338 injured in 1338 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, Feb 12 (APP):At least 14 people died whereas 1338 were injured in 1338 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 632 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 706 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 712 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 160 pedestrians, and 480 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 244 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 267 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 91 victims and at third Multan with 73 RTCs and 69 victims.

According to the data, 1051 motorbikes, 68 auto-rickshaws, 160 motorcars, 34 vans, 13 passenger buses, 24 truck and 109 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.