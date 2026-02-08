14 gamblers held

Sunday, February 8, 2026
SARGODHGA, Feb 08 (APP): The police arrested 14 people on gambling charges from different parts of Sargodhga during last 12 hours.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the police on tip-off conducted raids and nabbed 14 people including Sbtain, Asif, Amin, Sohail, Naeem, Rafaqat, Nadeem, Babar, Ghafaar, etc. red handed while gambling on play-cards, cock-fighting, etc.
The police recovered bet money and other material from their possession while further investigation was under progress, he added.
