14 arrested, kites recovered

FAISALABAD, Mar 06 (APP):The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested 14 accused for persuading the youth through social media for kite flying. A police spokesman said that City Police Officer Ali Zia had launched a vigorous campaign

and arrested hundreds of shopkeepers and kite-fliers from Faisalabad.

After the crackdown, some elements started advertising kite flying material through social media in addition to convincing the youth to purchase and use it.

After receiving information, special police teams conducted raids and arrested 14 accused. The police also recovered thousands of kites, dozens of string bundles and other items from their possession, he added.