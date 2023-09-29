131 new dengue cases reported in Punjab on Friday

LAHORE, Sep 29 (APP):Punjab is grappling with a worrisome surge in dengue cases, with a sharp rise of 131 new cases reported on Friday alone. The Health Department paints a concerning picture as a total of 4,184 confirmed dengue cases so far reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

Leading the unfortunate tally is Lahore, reporting a staggering 1,696 cases, followed closely by Rawalpindi with 1,070, Multan with 515, Faisalabad with 199, and Gujranwala with 169 cases. The situation has escalated further, with Lahore reporting an additional 55 new dengue cases, Rawalpindi with 33, Multan with 12, Faisalabad with 9, Gujranwala with 6, and Sheikhupura recorded three new cases in the past 24 hours.

Sialkot and Khanewal each reported two new cases, while Muzaffargarh, Gujrat, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sargodha, Jhang, Khoshab, Pakpatan, and Jehlum each confirmed one new dengue case during the same time frame.

Currently, 139 dengue patients were receiving treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 71 of them in hospitals within the Lahore district. Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea for citizens to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against dengue fever. He urged cooperation with health department teams who were working tirelessly to combat this outbreak.

For those concerned, seeking dengue treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints, a free helpline was available through the health department at 1033. Vigilance and proactive measures were indispensable to contain the alarming spread of dengue in Punjab.