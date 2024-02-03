1300-kg adulterated khoya wasted

SARGODHA, Feb 03 (APP):The Punjab food Authority (PFA) discarded 1300-kg adulterated ‘khoya’, here on Saturday.

According to PFA office, the authority launched a crackdown on substandard milk and ‘khoya’ sellers across the district. The food safety team raided a production unit in Kot Momin where khoya was being prepared with mixing of vegetable ghee and starch.

The team wasted 1300-kg unhealthy khoya on the spot and seized material and machinery as well.

A case was also registered against the owner of the unit.