13 suspects arrested, arms recovered

KOHAT, Feb 24 (APP)::The Kohat Police in a targeted search and strike operation in various areas of Kohat Gumbat have arrested 13 suspects whose weapons and drugs were recovered from their possession here on Saturday.

According to details given by the Kohat Police, during Operation Kalashnikov, dozens of cartridges and 950 grams of ice were found in the possession of the detained persons.

The operation was led by DSP Muzaffar Syed and SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain. The police also conducted raids on the possible hideouts of the criminals. All the people detained during the search operation were transferred to the Gumbat Police Station for further investigation. Cases were registered against the arrested accused persons.