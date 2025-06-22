13 dead, 1,386 injured in 1,176 RTCs across Punjab in 24 hours

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 22 (APP):The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1,176 road traffic crashes (RTCs) across all 37 districts of Punjab in the last 24 hours, in which 13 people died and 1,386 were injured.

Of the total injured, 643 people with serious injuries were shifted to hospitals, while 743 with minor injuries were treated at the scene by Rescue 1122 medical teams, helping reduce the burden on emergency wards.

According to rescue 1122 spokesperson, a significant 74 percent of the accidents involved motorcycles, indicating an urgent need for stricter enforcement of traffic rules, especially regarding lane discipline and helmet use, to help prevent such incidents. The breakdown of victims shows that among those injured or died were 741 drivers, including 66 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians, and 510 passengers.

Lahore recorded the highest number of accidents with 222 crashes, leaving 260 people affected, followed by Faisalabad with 86 crashes and 108 victims, and Multan with 82 crashes involving 85 victims.

In terms of gender, 1,134 males and 265 females were among the victims. The age distribution indicates that 301 victims were under 18 years, 727 between 18 and 40 years, and 471 were over 40 years of age.

The vehicles involved included 1,089 motorcycles, 76 auto-rickshaws, 134 cars, 33 vans, 11 passenger buses, 37 trucks, and 90 other vehicles, including slow-moving carts.

These alarming figures highlight the critical need for road safety education, improved enforcement of traffic regulations, and targeted interventions to protect vulnerable road users across Punjab.