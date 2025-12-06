12th batch of Punjab Police internship inaugurated at CPO

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 06 (APP):The 12th batch of the Punjab Police Internship Programme was inaugurated at the Central Police Office (CPO), with 45 BS Criminology students from the University of Punjab selected for the training.

Additional IG Training Mehboob Aslam Lillah said the internship aims to promote direct interaction between Punjab Police and students, providing comprehensive guidance for career development in law enforcement and public service.

DIG Training Munir Ahmad Zia briefed the students about the programme’s structure, explaining that they would be divided into five groups and attached to various field formations for six weeks.

During the internship, students will gain practical exposure to field policing, crime control, and public service delivery. They will also receive training on policing procedures in the Information Technology Department, Counter-Terrorism Department, Special Branch, Safe City Authority, and Investigation Wing.

As part of the programme, students will prepare and submit reports based on their observations, helping to enhance their understanding of police operations and governance.