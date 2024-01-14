1275 kites confiscated during crackdown

1275 kites confiscated during crackdown
RAWALPINDI, Jan 14 (APP):Police have arrested three kite sellers and confiscated 1275 kites, 03 strings from their possession here on Sunday.
According to a police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police held a kite seller namely Abuzar and recovered 1,000 kites from his possession.
Similarly, Naseerabad police nabbed kite seller Saddam and recovered 250 kites from his custody.
While, Westridge police netted kite supplier Waleed, and recovered 25 kites and 02 strings from his possession.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that kite flying is a deadly sport, involved in kite flying and kite selling would face action. The accused cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services