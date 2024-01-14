1275 kites confiscated during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, Jan 14 (APP):Police have arrested three kite sellers and confiscated 1275 kites, 03 strings from their possession here on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Barooni police held a kite seller namely Abuzar and recovered 1,000 kites from his possession.

Similarly, Naseerabad police nabbed kite seller Saddam and recovered 250 kites from his custody.

While, Westridge police netted kite supplier Waleed, and recovered 25 kites and 02 strings from his possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that kite flying is a deadly sport, involved in kite flying and kite selling would face action. The accused cannot escape from the grip of the law, he added.