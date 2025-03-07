21 C
Islamabad
Friday, March 7, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomestic124 shopkeepers fined for overcharging
Domestic

124 shopkeepers fined for overcharging

16
- Advertisement -
KHANEWAL, Mar 07 (APP):The district administration imposed fine on 124 shopkeepers for selling essential items at inflated prices in various parts of the district.
According to an official spokesperson here on Friday, a total of 1,876 shopkeepers were found overcharging consumers. Of them, 6,805 were issued warnings to sell products at government-prescribed rates.
During the current week, authorities imposed fines amounting to Rs. 316,000 on violators. Additionally, 167 shopkeepers were arrested, while three were booked at relevant police stations.
Two shops were sealed on the spot for violating price regulations.
Price control magistrates were actively enforcing these measures on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Salma Suleman.
Officials reiterated that all possible efforts were being made to provide relief to the public during the holy month of Ramazan.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

117 profiteers held

CDNS accomplish Rs 980 billion savings target by March 6th of FY 2024-25

Four profiteers held

DC holds open Court under open door policy

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan