12,000 people land in hospitals due to smog in one month

LAHORE, Nov 12 (APP):At least 12,000 people fell sick due to toxic smog and reached emergencies of various hospitals here, during the last one month.

The smog has become a real threat to citizens in the provincial metropolis, though after recent rain, the intensity of smog has lessened. However the situation is still harsh as Lahore is again facing the issue of smog lately.

According to the Punjab Health Department (PHD) sources, more than 3,347 patients were admitted to General Hospital, 2,487 to Jinnah Hospital, 2,876 to Mayo Hospital, 5,187 to Services Hospital and 1,859 to Sir Gangaram Hospital emergencies.

Prof Ashraf Zia of Jinnah Hospital told APP that complaints of dry cough, sore throat, itchy eyes and difficulty in breathing are still being reported due to smog. He said the number of patients had decreased during the last two days with problems of nose, ear, throat and lungs.