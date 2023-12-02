12000 bags of urea seized from warehouse

urea packets
HYDERABAD, Dec 02 (APP):In compliance with  strict order of Caretaker Sindh Minister justice ® Maqbool Baqar and Directives of  Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad  Assistant Commissioner Taluka Rural Ahsan Ali Morai conducted a raid on the ware house of  Altaf Talpur  near Jhan Mori and seized 12000 bags of urea and sealed the warehouse till further order.
The Assistant Commissioner said that violators of  the law would not be spared at any cost and strict legal action would be taken against them. He  said that the District Administration  was  trying to provide maximum relief to farmers.

