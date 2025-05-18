41 C
Islamabad
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Domestic

1,200 kg of rusty, unsafe pickles seized and destroyed

RAWALPINDI, May 18 (APP):On the special directives of the Director General of the Punjab Food Authority, Additional Director General Asif Dogar on Sunday has taken strict action against unhygienic food businesses that were not following hygiene rules.
According to the spokesperson, a pickle manufacturing unit located in Workshop Mohalla was sealed on the spot.
During the inspection, 1,200 kilograms of rusty and unsafe pickles were recovered and destroyed immediately.
A fine of Rs 150,000 was imposed on the unit for violating food safety standards.
In a separate action on Murree Road, a catering unit was also imposed fine Rs 50,000 for poor hygiene and improper food handling practices.
The Authority has warned that strict action will be continued across the division to ensure public health and safety. Citizens are urged to report any food-related complaints by calling the helpline at 1223.
