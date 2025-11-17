Tuesday, November 18, 2025
12 suspects held; 2.35kg heroin, liquor & illegal arms seized

RAWALPINDI, Nov 17 (APP): The Rawalpindi Police, in operations across the district, arrested 12 suspects, recovering 2.35 kilograms of heroin, a substantial quantity of liquor, and illegal firearms, a police spokesman said on Monday.
The spokesman stated that the Wah Cantt Police took a suspect into custody and recovered 2.35 kg of heroin. The Wah Saddar Police arrested a major liquor supplier and seized 100 bottles of alcohol. The Banni and Gujar Khan Police apprehended a suspect each with 10 litres of liquor, while the Morgah Police recovered 5 litres from another accused.
Meanwhile, in separate raids, the Banni, New Town, Nasirabad, Chaklala, Wah Cantt and Wah Saddar Police held seven suspects in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.
