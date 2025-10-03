12 shopkeepers detained in ICT sabzi mandi for overcharging, ignoring price lists

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 03 (APP):The district administration carried out an inspection at the city’s main fruit and vegetable market on Friday, leading to the detention of 12 shopkeepers for overcharging customers and failing to display official price lists.

The visit was conducted by the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar following multiple complaints from citizens about vendors selling fruits and vegetables at inflated rates.

During the inspection, several stalls were found violating official price regulations. Some shopkeepers had not displayed the daily price list issued by the administration, while others were charging higher than the fixed rates.

The administration immediately shifted 12 shopkeepers to the local police lockup for legal action.

Officials said the crackdown aims to ensure that citizens are not burdened with unfair prices and that markets remain under proper regulation.

Authorities reminded citizens to always pay according to the rates specified in the official list, which is issued daily by the district administration. They urged buyers to demand the displayed list from shopkeepers and to report any violations to the control room so that strict action can be taken.

The Assistant Commissioner stated that monitoring teams will continue unannounced visits to check markets across Islamabad.

He stressed that the administration’s priority is to maintain transparency in pricing and to protect the public from exploitation by profiteers.

Officials further warned vendors that any attempt to sell at higher rates or to conceal price lists will result in immediate penalties, including fines, detention, or sealing of stalls.

The administration also appealed to citizens to cooperate by lodging complaints whenever they encounter such violations.

The district administration assured that the ongoing drive will not be limited to the Sabzi Mandi but will also cover other markets in different sectors of the capital to ensure uniform compliance.