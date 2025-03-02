12 sale points set up in Bahawalpur

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Mar 02 (APP): On the recommendation of provincial government, 12 sale points have been set up in different areas of the district where sugar will be sold out at Rs 130 per kilogram.

Official sources said that the Punjab government had urged sugar mills to provide sugar at sale points at special discount rate during the holy month of Ramazan.

“On the recommendations of provincial government and the district management, a local sugar mill of Bahawalpur has set up 12 sale points where sugar will be sold at special discount rate of Rs 130 per kilogram,” they said.

The sugar sale points have been set up in areas including Model Bazaar, Khairpur Tamewali, Ghalla Mandi, Police Khidmat Markaz, Hasilpur Pur, Filter Point, Purana Bazaar, Old Sabzi Mandi, Kehror Pakka, Municipal Committee, Govt Model School, and others localities where people can buy sugar at discount rate daily from 8 am to 5 pm.