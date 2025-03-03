15.5 C
Domestic

12 outlaws held

SARGODHA, Mar 03 (APP):Police arrested 12 alleged criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.
Police said here on Monday that the teams of different police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and arrested Ghuman, Shabraiz, Arslan, Tahir, Wajid, Shams, Shahid, Arif, Rehan, Majid, Mubashir and Iqbal.
The police recovered 1-kg hashish, nine pistols, two guns, three kalashnikovs, 190 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
