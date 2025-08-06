12 marla govt’s land retrieved in anti-encroachment drive

- Advertisement -

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Aug 06 (APP):The district administration of Tank conducted an anti-encroachment operation, retrieving 12 marlas of commercial government land worth Rs 30 million.

Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, visited the site to inspect the ongoing operation, spokesman of the district administration told on Wednesday.

The encroachments had been illegally constructed over water channels, where a full-fledged market had been established, obstructing the drainage system and occupying valuable state land.

The district administration used heavy machinery, including excavators, to demolish the illegal structures and restore the natural flow of the waterway.

Strict security measures were in place during the operation to deal with any potential resistance.