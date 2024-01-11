12-inch diameter gas pipeline affected in Dhadar: SSGC

Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL)’s personnel repairing domestic connection at Sabzal road which was damaged due to extension of Sabzal Road construction
QUETTA, Jan 11 (APP):Sui Southern Gas Company’s 12-inch diameter main pipeline supplying gas to Quetta has been severely affected near the Dhadar area of Kachhi and gas supply to some areas is likely to be affected.
Sui Southern Gas Company’s spokesman talking to APP said that a technical team of SSGC was repairing the affected pipeline in order to maintain the supply of gas in the city.
He said that we were trying to complete the repair work of the affected pipeline as soon as possible, adding that the damaged gas pipeline would be repaired by tomorrow evening.
He said that the reason for the affected gas pipeline could not be ascertained so far saying that the technical team would be informed about the damaged pipeline.
The organisation regrets the inconvenience caused in this regard, the spokesperson said.

