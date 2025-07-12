12 held with narcotics, weapons

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Jul 12 (APP):District police on Saturday arrested twelve accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession during an ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers and illegal weapons handlers.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, teams of various police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and netted 12 accused and recovered 1.4 kg hashish and 10 illegal weapons (pistols and guns) from them.

They were identified as Adnan, Asad, Allah Bakhsh, Farhan, Imran, Nazir, Attique, Mujtaba, Umair, Awais, Amblesh and Adnan.

According to District Police Officer Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf, the operation against drug peddlers and illegal weapon carriers would continue with full force across the district.