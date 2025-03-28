21.9 C
Domestic

12 held for gas decanting, illegal petrol refilling

11
RAWALPINDI, Mar 28 (APP): The Rawalpindi Police during ongoing crackdown against illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies across the district arrested 12 accused involved in the illegal business on Friday.

Cylinders, motors and other equipment used for gas decanting and petrol refilling were recovered from the accused, besides sealing their outlets, the police spokesman said.

The arrested accused included Rizwan, Waqas, Aseem Khan, Ezzatullah, Bakhtiar, Abdul Wali, Shahzad, Sameer, Azeem, Adeel, Abdullah and Irfan.

The crackdown launched against those endangering the lives of citizens on the directives of Punjab Government would continue until the elimination of illegal gas refilling and petrol agencies from across the district, the spokesman said.

