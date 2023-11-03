12 gamblers arrested over cock fighting

RAWALPINDI, Nov 03 (APP): Police have arrested 12 gamblers on cock fights and recovered stake money of Rs 30,000, 11 mobile phones, and six chickens from their possession during a crackdown here on Friday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Dhamial Police held 12 gamblers who were identified as Nazir, Mehran, Amir, Fahad, Shahbaz, Ahmed, Qasim, Mazhar, Asif, Sikandar, Naveed and Abdul Samad.

Police have registered a case against all of them and further investigation was in progress.
SP Saddar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.

