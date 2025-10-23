12-day measles and polio vaccination drive to begin in Jamshoro from Nov 17

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Oct 23 (APP):A meeting of the Steering Committee was held under the chair of Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Jamshoro Dr. Adnan Muneer Tunio.

According to a handout issued on Thursday, addressing the meeting Dr. Tunio said that a 12-day campaign will be conducted across the district from November 17, during which children aged six months to five years will be vaccinated against measles (khasra), and children upto five years will be given polio drops. He made it clear that no negligence would be tolerated during the campaign.

On the occasion, District Health Officer Jamshoro Dr. Pir Manzoor Ahmed informed that all necessary arrangements were being finalized for the campaign.

The meeting was attended by N-STOP Officer Dr. Kaleem Shaikh, Assistant Commissioner Kotri Nadeem Qadir Khokhar, Medical Superintendent Dr. Barkat Ali Laghari, District Coordinator EPI Dr. Hussain Chandio, representatives from WHO, DEOC, population welfare, education, health and other relevant departments.

ADC-II directed the education department officers to also conduct awareness sessions in schools prior to the launch of the measles and polio campaign.

He further stated that Pakistan ranks second globally among countries where measles and polio cases continue to be reported.

He appealed to parents to ensure their children receive measles vaccination and polio drops during the upcoming campaign so that “we can protect them from these preventable diseases.