31.6 C
Islamabad
Monday, April 21, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomestic12 criminals held
Domestic

12 criminals held

7
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, Apr 21 (APP):District police arrested 12 criminals from various parts of the district and recovered contraband from their possession,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,police teams of different stations raided various localities and arrested Naveed, Saleem,Arslan,Tahir,Wajid,Shams,Shahid,Arif,Rehan,Majid,Mubashir and Zain.
Police recovered 1.3 kg hashish,nine pistols,five guns,three kalashnikovs,490 bullets and cash in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan