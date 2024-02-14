Election day banner

12 criminals held

arrest

SARGODHA, Feb 14 (APP): City police launched a massive crackdown against law breakers and violators and claimed to have arrested 12 criminals across the district,here on Wednesday.
According to a spokesperson,the teams raided at different localities and nabbed 12 criminals including Ahmed, Anwar, Rehman, Tariq, Shafique, Rehan, Amin and others besides recovering 1 kg of hashish,2 kg of heroin,128 liters of liquor,123 bullets and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was under way.

