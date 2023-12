SARGODHA, Dec 29 (APP):Police after launching a massive crackdown against criminals arrested 12 accused

and recovered narcotics and weapons on Friday.

Police said policemen raided different localities and arrested Aslam, Tahir, Shakoor, Rasheed,

Majeed, Suleman, Tahir, Taimoor, Waleed and Kamran.

Police also recovered 234 liters of liquor, 1.2-kg hashish, 0.2-kg opium, seven guns

and 14 pistols besides valuables.