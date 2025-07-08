11th Muharram procession concludes peacefully

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 07 (APP):The main mourning procession of the 11th Muharram-ul-Harram was started from Chohar Chowk and peacefully concluded at Darbar Shah Pyara after passing through traditional routes.

Thousands of mourners took part, paying heartfelt tribute to the martyrs of Karbala.

Zakireen highlighted the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his loyal companions, describing the Karbala as a great battle between right and wrong.

Imam Hussain (RA), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), stood up against the unjust rule of Yazid.

During the procession, mourners expressed their deep devotion and recited Noha, offered condolences.

Security was tightly managed, with walk-through gates at all entry points and thorough searches before entry.

Over 2,100 police officers and more than 200 traffic personnel were deployed to maintain law & order and traffic flow.

In total, more than 8,000 security personnel were on duty throughout Muharram. Over 2,000 CCTV cameras from Safe City Rawalpindi monitored the situation.

RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani, and SSP Kashif Zulfiqar, personally supervised the arrangements.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said that code of conduct and SOPs issued by the Punjab government was implemented in letter and spirit.

As per the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Rawalpindi Police was busy ensuring foolproof security with hard work and dedication day and night.