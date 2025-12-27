1,190 encroachments removed

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP): As many as 1,190 encroachments and 3,457 pieces of illegal advertising material were removed during a grand anti-encroachment operation carried out in the city on Saturday.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, while the Regulation Wing, headed by Metropolitan Officer Regulation Kashif Jaleel, carried out enforcement actions on major arteries including Mall Road, Ferozepur Road, Multan Road, Liberty area, besides other commercial markets of the city.

Regulation teams cleared roads and commercial centres of illegal encroachments and visual pollution to improve traffic flow and enhance the city’s appearance. Illegal banners, posters and flex boards were removed as part of the crackdown.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza directed that indiscriminate anti-encroachment action would continue on a daily basis under the Suthra Punjab initiative. He stressed the need for immediate elimination of visual pollution to restore the city’s beauty and ensure convenience for citizens.