17.7 C
Islamabad
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomestic1122 completes rescue operation in Bannu; 41 people recovered
Domestic

1122 completes rescue operation in Bannu; 41 people recovered

4
- Advertisement -
BANNU, Mar 05 (APP):The emergency service 1122 has completed rescue operation here in the wake of terrorists ‘ attack and recovered 41 individuals trapped under the debris, including women and children.
According to the spokesperson of 1122, as many as 30 injured and 11 dead bodies were recovered from the blast sites.
The operation was supervised by the District Emergency Officer, with the District Emergency Officer of Karak also present at the scene.
Rescue 1122 medical technicians provided immediate medical aid to the injured at the site and in the hospital.
Teams from Rescue 1122 Bannu were assisted by Rescue 1122 Karak and Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat in the operation.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan