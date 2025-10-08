1,100 electric buses to become operational by December under Phase-I: CM Maryam

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 08 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the induction of 400 additional electric buses next year, while 1,100 buses will be operational under Phase-I by December.

She was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Electric Bus Project in Pakpattan Sharif, where she made a series of announcements aimed at transforming public transport, agriculture, and rural infrastructure across the province, said a handout issued here on Wednesday.

The CM also revealed that 25 kilometers of roads will be constructed and repaired in every village, alongside a historic subsidy on DAP fertilizer for farmers across Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz directed all Deputy Commissioners to establish designated bus stops for electric buses within three months. She further announced the installation of new sewerage and drainage systems, underground water storage tanks, and provision of clean drinking water through tankers in remote areas. A comprehensive beautification plan for small and large cities was also unveiled to enhance urban development. During her visit, she travelled 1.5 kilometers on an electric bus and expressed satisfaction over the city’s cleanliness and well-organized setup.

The CM said that true progress lies in equitable development across all 38 districts of Punjab. She expressed pride in launching the ‘Suthra Punjab’ Program, the largest waste management initiative worth Rs. 100 billion, under which modern machinery is being provided to every district, tehsil, and village without discrimination.

CM Maryam Nawaz noted that electric buses are now operational in cities where public transport never existed before, including Mianwali, Wazirabad, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Pakpattan. She announced that the fare for electric buses will be Rs. 20, while students, women, senior citizens, and differently-abled persons can travel free of cost. Each bus is equipped with CCTV cameras and separate compartments for women to ensure safety and comfort.

Highlighting improved service delivery, she said that WASA, once confined to major cities, has now been expanded to 25 districts. She further revealed that 90,000 houses are currently under construction under the “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” Program, with a target of 500,000 homes within five years. Additionally, 1.4 million workers are receiving Rs. 3,000 monthly assistance under labour welfare initiatives.

Maryam Nawaz informed that the first cardiology centre in Sahiwal Division has been completed within one year, while Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Centres in Murree and Sargodha have become operational. The Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore is nearing completion, and advanced cancer treatment through co-ablation machines has begun at Mayo Hospital.

The CM strongly criticized previous governments for discontinuing free medicines in public hospitals. She reaffirmed that her administration has resumed and expanded the program by launching free home delivery of medicines for hepatitis, cardiac, tuberculosis, and insulin patients. She added that law and order in Punjab had deteriorated before her government took office, but focused efforts have restored public confidence and ensured equitable governance. Reiterating her commitment to farmers’ prosperity, she announced interest-free loans and provision of agricultural machinery, in addition to launching ‘Himat’ and Minority Cards across Punjab.

Referring to the recent floods, Maryam Nawaz said that despite severe devastation across 27 districts, timely government action saved human lives and livestock, reflecting Punjab’s resilience. She added that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) remains united “like a wall of steel” despite decades of adversarial efforts to divide it.