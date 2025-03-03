15.5 C
11 nabbed for electricity theft

SARGODHA, Mar 03 (APP):Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught 11 power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Monday.
According to official sources, the teams raided various areas of the district and caught 11 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering .
The arrested accused were identified as Sohail, Imran, Umar, Waheed, Shoaib, Saeed, Akaash, Tayab, Qasim, Ibrahim and Nouman Ali. The teams also imposed hefty fines on the pilferers.
On a report of FESCO, police also registered cases against them.
