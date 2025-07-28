Monday, July 28, 2025
11 criminals held

Sargodha, Jul 28 (APP):Police on Saturday arrested 11 criminals and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and netted 11 criminals and recovered 60 litre liquor, 2.260 kg hashish, 1.4 kg Ice and five weapons from them.
The outlaws were identified as Numan, Zubair, Sheryar, Ahmed, Sajid, Faisal, Qaiser, Bahadur, Yaar, Tasawar, Samar and others.
Cases were registered against the accused.
