11 ‘criminals’ arrested

SARGODHA, Aug 21 (APP):The police have arrested 11 alleged criminals from various parts of the district on Thursday and recovered contraband from them.

The arrested accused were identified as Khadim, Khalil, Raheel, Imran, Kamran, Sami, Tahir, Kaleem, Waleed, Nouman and Khurram.

The police recovered 2.6-kg hashish, 1.3-kg heroin, 145 litres of liquor, 12 pistols, four guns, 135 bullets, 256 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.