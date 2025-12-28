11 arrested for gambling on Quail fights in Kallar Syedan

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 28 (APP): Kallar Syedan police have arrested 11 gamblers on quail fights during a raid in the area here on Sunday, informed police spokesperson.

Police have recovered cash amounting to Rs 113,000, 13 mobile phones, and 12 quails from the suspects.

The action was taken by Kallar Syedan police after receiving information about illegal gambling activities.

The suspects were caught red-handed while placing bets on quail fights.

Police registered a case against the arrested individuals and started further investigation.

SP Saddar Anam Sher commended police team for their swift and professionalism action and said that gambling is the root of other social evils and strict action will continue against those involved in such illegal activities.

She added that no one will be allowed to disturb public order or promote immoral practices in the district.