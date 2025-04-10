11 arrested, drugs, weapons recovered

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Apr 10 (APP):The police have arrested 11 suspects from different localities of the district and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that police teams of police stations of Ahmadpur East, Uch and Head Rajkan took four suspects into custody and recovered 115 litres of liquor from them.

The police teams of police stations of Baghdad-ul-Jadeed, Head Rajkan, Hasilpur and Yazman arrested five suspects and recovered over three-kilogram hashish and 25-gram crystal ice.

The spokesman said that the police teams of Civil Lines and Channi Goth police station arrested two suspects and recovered two unlicensed pistols from them.

The police registered cases against the suspects, respectively and launched investigation into them. Further probe was underway.