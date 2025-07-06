10th Muharram procession traffic plan issued

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 06 (APP):City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have issued a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth traffic flow during procession to be started from Chohar Chowk on 10th Muharram ul Harram.

According to CTP spokesman, 194 officers and personnel will be on special duty including 01senior traffic officer, 5 DSPs, 27 senior traffic wardens, 161 traffic wardens and assistants. No parking will be allowed along the procession route.

Special squads of officers and wardens will be present to guide traffic and assist citizens.

During procession, the road will be completely closed Peshawar Road (from Charing Cross to Pir Wadhai Mor).

The Range Road and Hali Road (Chohar Chowk to Najam Shaheed Chowk) will also be prohibited for all kind of traffic.

Allahabad Road (Ashiana Chowk to Progressive School) will be closed for traffic.

Traffic diversions will be installed from Saddar to Peshawar Road.

Traffic will also be diverted from Charing Cross to Westridge Road, then to IJP Road via Marble Factory.

The vehicles entering from Peshawar Road towards Saddar will be diverted through Carriage Factory, Ganjmandi Mor, Transit Camp, and Mall Road. Traffic from Marble Factory Road to Chohar Chowk will be rerouted from Najam Shaheed Chowk (Tanki Chowk) to Westridge Road. Traffic from Westridge Bazaar to Ashiana Chowk, will be turned back towards Marble Factory Road and Westridge 3 Road. Those traveling from Misrial Road to Chohar Chowk will be diverted through Range Road.

Motorists are advised to follow the instructions of traffic police and use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Although, Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in these areas during the procession.

For any traffic-related emergency, citizens can contact the City Traffic Police at 051-9274843.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Beenish Fatima has directed all officers to strictly implement the plan to minimize inconvenience for the public. CTO urges motorists to cooperate and follow the instructions for a safe and smooth journey.