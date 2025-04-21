34.4 C
10 terrorists killed in CTD operation

SARGODHA, Apr 21 (APP):The Counter Terrorism Department, Sargodha region, killed 10 Khwarij terrorists here at Makarwal in Mainwail district on Monday.
The Regional Police Office said that the Counter Terrorism Department started a targeted operation under the supervision of Regional Police Officer Shahzad Asif Khan and District Police Officer Mianwali Akhtar Farooq and killed 10 terrorists.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr.Usman Anwar appreciated the bravery of the CTD jawans.
