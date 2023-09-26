10 students selected for the volunteer youth ambassador programme: PFA

RAWALPINDI, Sep 26 (APP): The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has arranged a capping ceremony for the first batch of the Volunteer Youth Ambassador Program (VYAP) of Tehsil Model/ Safe Food City Project at the PFA Directorate, Rawalpindi.

PFA Director Operations North Amna Rafique was the chief guest of the ceremony while PFA Additional Director Operations Sabtain Kazmi, Anti Corruption Deputy Director Ehsan-ul-Haq and PFA deputy director were also present.

Director Operations North Amna Rafique, during her address, congratulated the students on the selection and successful completion of their training.

She said that the purpose of the VYAP is to promote the PFA motto“Community Participation through Awareness Program, Nutrition Program in Educational Institute” during the Safe Food City project about food nutrition and educate the public about the importance of healthy eating habits, balanced diets, and the benefits of proper nutrition.

Ambassadors will also intend to integrate all initiatives of the authority in local cities in a coordinated manner for better results in food hygiene, quality and safety, she said.

PFA Director North further said that ambassadors can organize events, create educational materials and collaborate with the community to raise awareness about food safety hygiene nutrition and encourage people to make informed choices for their health.

The selfless services of people from different walks of life are highly appreciated for the success of Safe Food Zone, she added.

At the end, the participants appreciated the efforts made by PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar regarding quality food and promoting the safe food culture in Punjab.

In the first phase, the authority has selected 10 students for the volunteer youth ambassador program including Shaeema Noman, Museera Nauman, Javeria Hameed Abbasi, Hina Nauman, Raheela Rasheed, Bushra Firdous, Anisa Sohail, Muhammad Danyal, Ayesha Nawazish and Zunaira Shahid.