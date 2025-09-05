Friday, September 5, 2025
HomeDomestic10 power pilferers held
Domestic

10 power pilferers held

power pilferers
10
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, Sep 05 (APP):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Friday caught 10 power pilferers from various parts of the city.
According to FESCO spokesperson,Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs) along with other staff,conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad, Noori Gate area,Lahore road,Queen Chowk and Muhammadi Colony and caught 10 people identified as Ghulam Rasool,Shah Saleem,Mujtaba Shah,Ahmed Sher,Noorullah,Amir Khan,Naeemullah, Ghulam Baqir,Shafqat and Rizwan in pilfering electricity.
Further investigation was underway.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan