SARGODHA, Feb 15 (APP):Ten outlaws were arrested by Sargodha Police during a crackdown against law breakers in the District.

Police said here on Thursday that the teams raided at various localities and arrested– Nouman, Imran, Arsalan, Iran, Shafique, Wajid, Majid, Tahir and Saeed and recovered 3 kg charas, 1.2 kg opium,252 litres liquor,12 pistols,three guns and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was under way.