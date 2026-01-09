10-kilometer “City Run 26” on 25 Jan in Karachi

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jan 09 (APP):Karachi city administration has decided to hold a 10-kilometer “City Run 26” on 25 January.The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi.

Meeting was attended among others by DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, Deputy Commissioner South Javed Nabi Khoso, Additional Commissioner One Ghulam Mehdi Shah, Additional Commissioner .II Asad Allah Khoso, Assistant Commissioner General Hazim Bhangwar and Director of Sports Ghulam Muhammad Khan.

The DIG Traffic was appointed chairman of the organizing committee. The Commissioner said that staging the “City Run 26 Karachi” would strengthen peace in the city and boost the government’s efforts to promote positive activities in the city , urging citizens to take full part.

It was informed to the commissioner that Registration arrangements have been completed.The route was discussed and finalized in the meeting that will start from the Tower, follow various streets and finish at the Club Ground.

According to the handout, registration desk has been set up at the commissioner office on the Commissioner’s directives on Friday.

Special team has been posted to work at the registration desk at the Commissioner’s office.Interested participants can register on the Commissioner Karachi website or at the office.

Five categories have been created for the City Run with a separate category for children and persons with special needs.

Winners in every category will receive cash prizes, and all participants who finish within the stipulated time will be awarded medals.