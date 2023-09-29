10 killed, 40 injured in blast near Mastung mosque

10 killed, 40 injured in blast near Mastung mosque
QUETTA, Sep 29 (APP):At Least 10 people including police personnel were killed and over 40 people injured in a bomb blast near a mosque in Mastung district of Balochistan.
Mastung Assistant Commissioner (AC) Attahul Munim said the explosion took place when people were gathering for  Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) procession near Madina Masjid at Alfalah Road.
DHO Mastung Abdul Rasheed confirmed that 10 dead bodies and 40 injured have been brought to Nawab Ghous Bakhsh Raisani Hospital so far and an emergency has been declared in the hospital after the blast.
Some injured were also being shifted to Quetta hospitals, he added.
Doctors and paramedical staff have been called for duty immediately imposing an emergency in Civil Hospital Quetta and Bolan Medical Complex Hospital Quetta, he added.

