10 held, over 1.8kg narcotics seized

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Nov 07 (APP):The Dera police have arrested 10 suspects and seized 1,885 grams of narcotics, including hashish and Ice during a search and strike operation conducted in the limits of Shorkot police station on Friday.

The operation, conducted on the directives of District Police Officer Dera Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada, was supervised by SP City Ali Hamza.

The operation, led by SDPO Kashif Sattar along with SHO Aftab Alam Baloch, targeted various areas within the jurisdiction of Shorkot Police Station. The police recovered 1,005 grams of hashish, 880 grams of ice (crystal meth), one pistol, and five rounds of ammunition from the possession of the accused.

SP City Ali Hamza said the police are continuing indiscriminate action against criminal elements to maintain law and order.

He added that ensuring the safety of citizens and protecting their lives and property remains the top priority of the police.