10 dealers fined for selling fertilizer on high prices

MUZAFFARGARH, Nov 24 (APP):At least 10 dealers of fertilizers were fined Rs. 80,000 over hoarding and selling the stuff at dearer prices.

According to Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali, godowns and shops located in the Shah Jamal area were checked as per routine by officials of the agriculture department.

During checking it had looked up cash memos, price lists and relevant records of the fertilizer inside shops.

Here, it was discovered that the fertilizer was being sold at increased prices, even more than that recommended by the district authority. As a result, the dealers were fined with a warning was issued on the spot.

Meanwhile, the DC said practical steps were being taken to increase wheat production across the area. He said the district government was trying its level best to ensure providing wheat and fertilizer to the dealers and farmers on time.

The DC pledged to monitor and supervise the mechanism of the supply chain of wheat and fertilizer to farmers by himself. He said to take stern action against hoarders of wheat and fertilizer.