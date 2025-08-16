Saturday, August 16, 2025
HomeDomestic10 criminals held
Domestic

10 criminals held

0
- Advertisement -
SARGODHA, Aug 16 (APP): Police arrested 10 criminals across the district, here on Saturday.
According to a spokesman, police teams from different police stations raided at various localities and arrested 10 criminals namely as Mumtaz, Riaz, Faizan, Farzand Ali, Abdul Samad, Naeem, Muhammad Abdullah, Taimoor, Tayyab and Abraham.
Police recovered 2kg of Hashish, 3 kg of heroin, 231 liters of liquor,88 liters of wine, three kalashankoves, nine pistols and valuables worth in millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan