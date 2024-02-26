Election day banner

1 dead, over dozen wounded as passenger coach rolls over into ditch

1 dead, over dozen wounded as passenger coach rolls over into ditch

ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): A passenger coach carrying intercity travellers crashed into a ditch near the Lower Dir district on Monday, killing at least one person on the spot while injuring more than a dozen.
According to the Deputy commissioner the incident occurred when the driver of the passenger coach lost control and overturned the vehicle into the ditch, a private news channel reported.
Following the accident, ambulances rescue crews, and security forces rushed to the area.
The injured were shifted to the District hospital in Dir.
As per the initial police report, the accident occurred due to overspeeding.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services