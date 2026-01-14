1 day left as over 150,000 vehicles get M-Tag at 16 centers in ICT

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP):With only one day remaining before the January 15 deadline, authorities said more than 150,000 vehicles have been issued M-Tags from 16 centers across Islamabad, while 2,965 vehicles were tagged in the last 24 hours.

The campaign for mandatory M-Tag installation on vehicles is continuing in the federal capital as the deadline set by the interior minister enters its final day. Officials have urged vehicle owners to complete the process by January 15 to avoid action after the cut-off date.

According to the Islamabad administration, a total of more than 150,000 vehicles have been issued M-Tags so far through 16 designated centers operating across the city. The pace of registrations remained steady over the past day, with 2,965 vehicles receiving M-Tags during the last 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad confirmed that the grace period for M-Tag installation will end on January 15. He said that no further extension is under consideration and that enforcement will begin immediately after the deadline expires.

He stated that from January 16 onwards, action will be taken against vehicles entering or moving within the city without a valid M-Tag. The enforcement drive will focus on ensuring compliance with the policy, which has been introduced to manage vehicle movement and improve monitoring at entry and exit points.

To support enforcement, the administration has installed M-Tag readers at 12 entry points and checkpoints across Islamabad. These readers will identify vehicles without M-Tags as they enter the city. Irfan Memon, said the system is ready and will be fully operational once the deadline passes.

Officials explained that vehicles without M-Tags will be stopped at checkpoints, and further steps will be taken under the relevant rules. They added that the aim is to ensure that all vehicles moving in the capital are properly registered under the system.

The district administration has once again appealed to citizens to complete the process before the deadline. The deputy commissioner requested vehicle owners to visit the nearest M-Tag center and get their vehicles tagged by January 15 to avoid inconvenience.

Authorities said the required documents are minimal and the process has been kept simple to facilitate the public. Additional staff has been deployed at several centers to manage the expected rush on the final day.

Residents have been advised not to wait until the last hours, as higher turnout could lead to delays. Officials said that completing registration on time will help ensure smooth travel within the city after enforcement begins.

The administration reiterated that the campaign is part of a wider effort to regulate traffic flow and maintain records of vehicles entering Islamabad. Citizens were urged to cooperate with the authorities and comply with the deadline to prevent disruption to their daily travel.

With one day remaining, officials stressed that January 15 is the final date for M-Tag installation, and action against non-compliant vehicles will start without delay after the deadline.