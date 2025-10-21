1.53m acre wheat cultivation target set for Rawalpindi Division

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Oct 21 (APP):A target of 1.53 million acres has been fixed for wheat cultivation in the Rawalpindi Division for the current season to ensure the province’s food security.

Presiding over a meeting on wheat cultivation here on Tuesday, Additional Commissioner Revenue Rawalpindi Division Masood Ahmad Bukhari directed that all available resources be utilised to achieve the target.

He said wheat was the country’s staple food, stressing the need to expand the cultivated area and raise farmer awareness through an integrated campaign. He also called for ensuring the timely availability of fertilisers and other agricultural inputs, noting that adoption of modern farming technology was vital for boosting production and meeting the nation’s food requirements.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Rawalpindi Division Syed Shahid Iftikhar Bukhari, while briefing the meeting, said that adequate stocks of fertilisers were available and that farmer guidance sessions were being organised at village and union council levels.

He added that students of the Barani Agricultural University Rawalpindi were also being engaged in the wheat sowing campaign to assist the Agriculture Extension staff in guiding farmers on modern cultivation techniques.

The meeting was informed that work was also under way on the Punjab Chief Minister’s farmer-friendly initiatives, including the Kisan Card scheme and the distribution of green tractors through balloting.

The meeting was attended by Director Crop Reporting Raja Qamar Hameed, Deputy Director Pest Warning Dr Quratul Ain, progressive farmers Arshad Khan from Taxila and Muhammad Khan, along with other stakeholders.